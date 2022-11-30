Pakistan’s Newly-appointed Army Chief Gen Munir Will ‘strengthen Trust Between Masses And Military Establishment,’ Says PM Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the newly-appointed Army chief Gen Asim Munir, noting that his elevation will further “strengthen the trust between the masses and the military establishment.” General Munir on Tuesday replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after serving two consecutive three-year terms as the Army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Munir, who is in his mid-50s, assumed charge at a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, becoming the 17th Chief of the Army Staff.

Prime Minister Sharif, during his first meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), said that Gen. Munir would play a key role in enhancing the “professionalism” of the military establishment.

Sharif congratulated General Munir on assuming office as Chief of the Army Staff, according to an official statement.

He said the entire nation is happy over Gen. Munir's elevation as chief of the Pakistan army and “this will further strengthen the trust and love between the people and the military”.

Gen. Munir's appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and former prime minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, who blames the Army for playing a role in his ouster in April this year through a no-confidence vote.

Meanwhile, Khan, also the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed military leadership, expressing the hope that it would work to “end the prevailing trust deficit” between the nation and the state.

In a tweet, Khan felicitated the new military command. “We hope the new military leadership will work to end the prevailing trust deficit that has built up in the last 8 months between the nation and the state.

“The strength of the state is derived from its people,” the PTI chief added.

During his meeting with the new Army chief, Prime Minister Sharif noted that the “leadership of an able officer like you will be pivotal in further improving the professionalism of the Pakistan Army.” They two also exchanged views on professional matters of the Pakistan Army and national security.

Separately, General Munir also paid a courtesy call to President Arif Alvi after taking charge.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also called on Alvi.

The powerful Army, which has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

