Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf Refutes Claims Of Chinese Military Base In Gwadar

Amid security concerns in the region, Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA), has denied claims that Pakistan has given China a military base in Gwadar. The Arabian Sea port of Gwadar has long been presented as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) crown jewel. Meanwhile, the port city has also become the personification of a security state in the restive Balochistan province.

"China has economic bases in Pakistan, where any country in the world can invest. The United States, Russia, and the Middle East have all been offered similar opportunities. All countries are welcome to invest," Yusuf told BBC's HARDtalk as reported by PTI.

Last month, massive protests broke out in Gwadar against superfluous checkpoints, severe water and electricity shortages, and risks to livelihoods from illegal fishing. These demonstrations were part of a growing backlash against China's presence in Gwadar, whose port is a key component of the USD 60 billion CPEC Corridor. It is China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative's flagship project. Meanwhile, India has also lodged an objection with China, as the CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The huge infrastructure project will link China's Xinjiang province to Pakistan's Gwadar port. Terming China a close ally of Islamabad, Yusuf emphasised that any country can invest in the CPEC project since "we are not closed to anyone." When questioned if Pakistan had formed tight connections with China at the expense of speaking out for Muslims around the world, especially in Xinjiang, Yusuf stated that Pakistan did not agree with the Western narrative of the purported atrocities done against Muslims in Xinjiang, reported PTI.

"We have good relations with China, and our ambassador and other delegations have also visited the province of Xinjiang," Pakistan's NSA added.

Controversy related to CPEC project

It is pertinent to mention here that the multi-billion-dollar CPEC project by China was announced in 2015 in collaboration with the Pakistani government. The CPEC has remained the centre of protest in Pakistan due to China's increasing involvement in Balochistan for squeezing out all the wealth from the region. The CPEC project, which would link Pakistan's southern Gwadar port in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to China's western Xinjiang region, includes several plans to create roads, rail, and oil pipeline links for improving connectivity with China and the Middle East.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: AP)