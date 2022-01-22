Pakistan's Oil Refineries Notify Govt Ops Will Shutdown Amid Rising Furnace Oil Reserves

The operations of oil refineries in Pakistan will shut down in the next week due to the huge and still furnace oil reserves, as the Pakistani oil refineries have notified the government. Refineries' reports to the government suggest that the oil industry is now holding around 4,00,000 tonnes of furnace oil. As per the reports of Dawn, around 3,00,000 tonnes of inventories were lying idle at various power plants.

The Petroleum Division has advised the Pak-Arab Refinery (PARCO) in Multan to export one cargo of around 50,000 tonnes of furnace oil this month. However, on Thursday, PARCO expressed severe concerns to the government about the electricity sector's predicted low demand.

Refineries will be at risk of a shutdown in February

PARCO stated that in the absence of a considerable upward revision in demand, refineries will be at risk of a shutdown in February. PARCO also suggests that the refineries' total monthly furnace oil production was over 200,000 tonnes, with another 700,000 tonnes in the refinery, marketing, and power plant inventories. The refineries have asked for an urgent high-level conference on the problem to hammer out a solid demand for furnace oil for February so that refinery operations may be planned. At least three refineries have had to shut down recently due to excessive furnace oil supplies, while others have had to decrease production, according to Dawn.

In the meanwhile, on Monday the federal government has agreed to offer a lucrative five-year tax holiday package to entice oil refineries to repair their infrastructure and return to producing fuels that meet international standards, according to WealthPK. Refineries that are prepared to improve their facilities will be offered incentives, such as five-year tax breaks on crude oil imports and tariff protection in their prices, which will provide them with more cash to invest, upgrade and stay in business.

Pakistan's total petrol consumption is at 7.6 MTs per year

While oil refineries continue to produce 30 to 40% furnace oil when refining crude oil, furnace oil consumption in Pakistan has dropped dramatically, from 9.6 million tonnes in 2016-17 to less than three million tonnes in 2020-21, according to Pakistan Today. Pakistan's total petrol consumption is at 7.6 MTs per year, with 30% coming from local refineries and the remainder coming from outside to meet demand.

(Inputs from ANI)

