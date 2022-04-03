Pakistan's Oppn Hails SC's Notice Over Trust Vote; 'Judiciary Will Stand By Constitution'

Appreciating the Chief Justice for taking cognisance of the situation in the National Assembly, the joint opposition welcomed the immediate action and issuance of short order by the Supreme Court bench of Pakistan on Sunday. In a statement, the Opposition highlighted the crisis facing the country and exuded the hope of the 22 million people of Pakistan that the Supreme Judiciary 'will stand by the Constitution.'

"And will decide on the crisis arising out of unconstitutional measures in a fair, just and constitutional manner," the Opposition said, demanding from the court to hear the 'unconstitutional and unconstitutional measures' taken by the government in Sunday's session of the National Assembly.

The statement of the Opposition came moments after it held a meeting, which had in attendance the Leader of Opposition in the now-dissolved assembly, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Democratic Movement, (PDP) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chairman of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal. Shah Zain Bugti, Khalid Magsi, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui were also present in the meeting, which as per sources, discussed the Supreme Court's order.

Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case pertaining to the developments in the National Assembly. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial, has adjourned the hearing till Monday while issuing notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan as well as the Ministries of Law and Order and Interior. Also, to the political parties concerned.

"No one will take unconstitutional action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure peace and order," the bench said. The Opposition leaders as well as the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were present as the apex court announced its adjournment order.

The Deputy Speaker, of the PTI, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on Sunday, noting that it went against Article 5 of the Constitution. After the dismissal, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice.