Pakistan's Oppn PML-N Vows To Expose Imran Khan Govt's Financial Irregularities

The opposition party in Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is reportedly planning to launch a 'corruption paper' on Imran Khan’s three-year regime as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The paper would focus on the alleged financial frauds by the ruling government. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Secretary of Pakistan, said in an interview with the Express Tribune that the PML-N will expose the failures of the government at a press conference soon.

Marriyum said in the interview, "The people of Pakistan have been rendered helpless as they could no longer afford to feed, educate, pay for healthcare and their house expenses at the same time.” She further added that despite Imran Khan's promise to the people of Pakistan that there would be no additional or new taxes in the latest budget, taxes worth Rs 360 billion were imposed as the inflation crossed 16%. She made further claims that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) looted people for over a trillion rupees in sugar, flour, LNG, medicine, and wheat corruption. Due to this, the PM pushed 5 million people into joblessness and another 20 million into poverty. She claimed that the party was only interested in winning elections by unfair means and the welfare of people is not a concern for the ruling government.

The conflict due to the elections in PoK

PMN-L protested against the PTI and said that the ruling party had allegedly rigged the recently-held Pakistan-occupied Kashmir elections. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaaf (PTI) won 25 seats and that gave an invitation for an open revolt in the region, both by the people and the opposition. The locals were upset with the unwanted interference by the PTI government during the election process. This led to several clashes in PoK as Pakistan’s paramilitary forces opened fire at a crowd at the Neelum district. Two people died and several others were injured in the violence. PMN-L only secured six seats in the election and were behind even Pakistan’s people party (PPP). India had slammed Pakistan’s attempt to hold elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying that it was an exercise to hide illegal occupation in the region.

