Pakistan's Opposition Divided Over PM Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet Choices: Report

A day after Pakistan got its 23rd Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, it has come to the fore that bitterness among the ruling alliance has emerged over the allocation of portfolios to ministers. Pakistani President Arif Alvi did not administer the oath to the members of the new Cabinet, and the Pakistani Acting President, Sadiq Sanjrani, performed the constitutional duty. A total of 33 lawmakers took oath on Tuesday, but the notification only carried the names of 26 federal ministers and two ministers of state, reported Dawn.



According to the report published in Dawn, as many as five members of the Cabinet are still under consideration, including members from the PML-N. The lawmakers who are still under consideration are Khurram Dastgir Khan, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Riaz Pirzada, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi. However, the ruling coalition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), are not satisfied with the selection of their members for the Cabinet and the distribution of ministerial portfolios, the report added.

Pakistan Cabinet: Divide within the ruling alliance

There was bitterness among the ruling alliance over the selection of Cabinet members and the distribution of their portfolios. A source in PML-N told Dawn that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was "unhappy" with the PM's decision to not include senior members of the party, who have served for a long time in the party alongside the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, per the Dawn report.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PM has only appointed one member, Javed Latif, who is a close associate of the party leader, Nawaz Sharif. If reports are to be believed, many senior party members have been sidelined, including Irfan Siddiqui, Pervaiz Rashid, Muhammad Zubair, Daniyal Aziz, Musaddiq Malik, Talal Chaudhry, Birjees Tahir, Tariq Fatemi, and Zafarullah Khan.

PTI reacts to PM Sharif's cabinet selection

The former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, reportedly stated that most of the newly appointed ministers are facing corruption charges and are out on bail. Taking to Twitter, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote that "24 members of the federal cabinet, including the prime minister, are accused and were out on bail".

"A clear message to the world would have been given if IG (inspector general) jails had administered the oath to cabinet members instead of the chairman of the senate," he added.

(Image: AP)