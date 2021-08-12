Pakistan's Pashtuns Slam Imran Khan Govt For Supporting Taliban In War Against Afghanistan

The liberal Pashtuns of Pakistan are speaking out against the government's attempts to foment trouble in Afghanistan by aiding the Taliban. The anti-war Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has organised large rallies in numerous regions of the province in recent weeks. According to Thailand's Thaiger media, the PTM has criticised the Taliban and expressed support for the Afghan government. In recent years, the PTM has gained traction in the country's northwest. It had also been speaking out against government-sponsored terror in the country and its environs.

Pashtuns blame Pakistan for Afghanistan's deteriorating situation

Pashtuns in Afghanistan's northwestern region feel Pakistan is to blame for the country's deteriorating situation, as Islamabad has long supported the terror group and now provides it with various forms of help. The majority of these ethnic Pashtuns are afraid of a never-ending war in their territory and blame both the Taliban and Islamabad for the devastation. Progressive Pashtuns in the country's northwestern regions oppose the terror group, believing that violence can never bring peace.

According to Haiger, they recently convened a meeting in Charsadda, a town in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, to discuss the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. Pashtuns have criticised the Taliban's attacks on Afghan soldiers, as well as the US' Doha agreement with the Taliban, which they claim effectively legitimises the insurgent group. They are also concerned that the control of a terror group in the adjacent region will have an impact on Pakistan's northwestern region.

In recent years, the party has made gains in the country's northwest. It had also been speaking out against government-sponsored terror in the country and its environs. The government has made several attempts to target Pashtun activists who speak out against Islamabad.

The disappearance of political activists and students are regular in Baluchistan

The body of Malik Ubedullah, the leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), was discovered in the Pishin district of Balochistan last week. Disappearances of political activists, students, and other intellectuals are now regular in Balochistan, as Pakistani security forces undertake a drive to suppress dissidents.

Pashtun politician Mahmood Khan Achakzai called on Pakistan's Imran Khan-led government to renounce its support for the Afghan war earlier this month, saying that peace in the nation is critical for regional stability. According to Achakzai, the head of Pakistan's Awami National Party, the world should respect Afghanistan's independence.

