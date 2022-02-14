The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a show-cause notice to a private TV channel for airing "unethical' remarks about the performance of a minister in Imran Khan-led government. The show-cause notice has been issued to a private TV channel named NewsOne on Friday, 11 February, for airing "derogatory remarks" about Minister of Communications Murad Saeed "without any editorial check," ANI reported citing The remarks about Murad Saeed were made when guests discussed the performance of the Ministry of Communications.

The TV channel had been reportedly taken off by cable networks even before the legal process had been completed. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had awarded the minister appreciation certificate for his ministry’s performance which was ranked first among the 10 best performing federal ministries on Thursday, Dawn reported. The show-cause notice to the channel was issued after the guests in the TV show discussed the performance of the minister. As per the news report, PEMRA mentioned NewsOne aired a show "G for Gharidah" on Thursday at 10:05 pm where the anchor and panellists had raised questions on the decision to award the top honour to Murad Saeed.

Show-cause notice issued to TV channel

In the TV show, Gharida Farooqui asked the panellists, “The Prime Minister seems satisfied with Murad Saeed. He is in the top position, what could be the reason?," TheCurrent reported. The panellists in the show then shared their responses with one participant even mentioning Reham Khan's book in his answer. In the show, there were remarks made about the minister which instead of mentioning the ministry's performance spoke about insinuating factors behind the award. According to the show-cause notice issued to the channel, the "unprofessional/demeaning remarks" went on air "without any editorial check." Furthermore, the notice said that such remarks "raise serious concerns" on the channel's editorial policy that are "practised/adopted" by the channel.

PEMRA directs Channel to respond within four days

The channel's top management has been told by PEMRA to respond to the notice in writing within four days i.e by Tuesday. Opposition parties like Pakistan People's Party, broadcasters and journalists have raised concern over the action taken by the authorities against the TV channel NewsOne. Reacting to the remarks made on the TV channel, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) took to its official Twitter handle and called it "shameful" for the part of a journalist to lead a program with "derogatory remarks." PTI tweeted, "Extremely shameful on Ghareeda Farooqi's part to lead a program with such derogatory language. This is probably the reason why people have been calling this program #GForGhatya today! We hope to see an apology for such irresponsible journalism."

