Pakistan's PM Sharif Attacks Imran Khan For 'running away From IMF Programme And Courts'

Amid the severe economic crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed his rival opposition leader Imran Khan for "derailing his own International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and now running away from courts." Sharif asserted that the PTI chief Khan's agenda includes spreading anarchy and chaos on the streets, which will ultimately lead to "instability" in the country. He further went on to say that Khan is not interested in giving relief to the poor of the country who are badly affected by inflation and economic pressure, instead he is busy propagating his own political agenda.

"He does not want the poor people to get relief from inflation and economic pressures," Sharif said, adding that Khan is trying to create disturbances on Pakistan's road to stability, as reported by ANI citing the Geo News report.

Moreover, the Shehbaz-led government in the country has repeatedly slammed Imran Khan for making “deliberate" attempts for throwing the IMF programme off route.

Pak PM lodges sharp attack against Imran Khan for 'running away from IMF programme'

Earlier, the former Pakistan Prime Minister-led administration had signed a loan agreement worth $6.5 billion with the IMF. However, the government stepped back on the several promises that it made, making it difficult for the agency to provide funds to the economically ravaged nation, per the report. Notably, the Sharif-led government has repeatedly called against the PTI party's "deliberate" attempts to throw the IMF program off course through their actions. Sharif also attacked the PTI leader Shaukat Tarin for instructing the former finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab not to follow up on the IMF deal last year in a leaked audio recording of their conversations, the report said.

Also, the PTI leaders dissolved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab cabinets to put pressure on the government for early elections, which added to the already crippled economy of Pakistan. Sharif further slammed the PTI chairman for showing cowardice and said, "First, he ran away from the IMF program, and now he is running away from the courts." It is pertinent to note that Imran Khan is facing several court cases, including sedition and terror funding, among others.

Image: PTI