Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Targets Imran Khan For 'maligning' Army And Its Chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has openly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his recent allegations against the country's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir. The remarks came after Imran Khan made controversial statements about the army chief, leading to a war of words between the two political leaders.

The roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols & sensitive installations on May 9 lie in the contents of Imran Niazi's speeches over the past one year. He has liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth & falsehood. He… May 17, 2023

In his tweet, Shehbaz Sharif pointed to the root cause of the recent attack on the state, its symbols, and sensitive installations, which took place on May 9. He attributed the incident to the contents of Imran Khan's speeches over the past year, accusing him of deploying religious imagery and portraying his political agitation as a battle between truth and falsehood. Shehbaz Sharif further accused Imran Khan of relentlessly maligning and attacking the armed forces and the sitting Army Chief.

Imran intentionally incited violence?

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the use of slogans like "Haqeeqi Azadi" by Imran Khan, which he claimed were aimed at inciting violence. The recent attack on May 9 was seen as a consequence of these inflammatory speeches. The Pakistani PM urged the public to listen to Imran Khan's speeches to understand the motivations behind his actions and rhetoric.

A few days prior to this tweet, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his views on Imran Khan's statement about General Asim Munir. He even characterized Imran Khan's remarks as a reflection of his "diseased and obsessive mindset." He further claimed that as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), General Asim Munir had uncovered a corruption syndicate involving Imran Khan. This alleged exposure of corruption is believed to have fueled Imran Khan's ongoing criticism of the army chief.

Shehbaz Sharif also accused Imran Khan of orchestrating tragic and disgraceful incidents of "terrorism" through PTI members. He denounced the desecration of martyrs' monuments and attacks on national installations, calling it an unimaginable low in Pakistani politics. He reaffirmed the nation's support for the armed forces and vowed to thwart any attempts at undermining their integrity.

According to Geo News, Shehbaz Sharif attributed Imran Khan's anger towards the army chief to his fear of potential corruption revelations involving himself, his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, and other senior PTI leaders. It is believed that General Asim Munir was aware of these alleged corrupt practices.

The exchange of allegations between Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan highlights the deep political divisions in Pakistan. The ongoing verbal sparring has brought the country's political landscape into further turmoil, raising concerns about stability and unity. As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how the confrontation between these two prominent leaders will impact Pakistan's political dynamics and its relationship with its armed forces.