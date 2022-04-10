Pakistan's PTI Leaders To Resign From National Assembly After Imran Khan's Ouster

Former Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to resign from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister on Monday.

"We are resigning from National Assembly tomorrow. After the meeting with Imran Khan tonight, TI representatives will submit their resignations. There is no alternative than a movement in Pakistan," Chaudhry said.

He said that the PTI is hopeful that the fresh elections will take place in a few months. "Not surprising that judiciary has stooped so low. We have decided to start a big movement of justice and we won't stop until we uproot this imported government," the ex-minister said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core committee meeting is underway in Bani Gala under the chairmanship of party chairman Imran Khan. Future strategy on the current political situation is part of the agenda.

Imran Khan ousted

In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister through a no-trust motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution.

Pakistan's joint Opposition - a rainbow of liberal, socialist and radically religious parties - secured the support of 174 MNAs in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the House.

The session was chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq after speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from the post. Meanwhile, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has nominated himself for the post of Prime Minister.

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post.