Pakistan's PTI Members Divided Over Resignation From Assembly After Imran Khan's Ouster

A large number of PTI members are not in favour of resigning from the NA but Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry are in support of resignations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers are divided over resignation from the National Assembly. According to Pakistan media reports, the disagreement arose in the PTI parliamentary committee meeting. A large number of members are not in favour of resigning from the National Assembly but former ministers Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry are active in pushing the party out of the political arena, Geo News reported quoting its sources.

PTI MNAs to resign from NA: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's former Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the PTI has decided to resign from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister on Monday.

"We are resigning from National Assembly tomorrow. After the meeting with Imran Khan tonight, TI representatives will submit their resignations. There is no alternative than a movement in Pakistan," Chaudhry said.

"When decisions related to a country's internal affairs are made from outside, it's the biggest sign of its slavery," he added.

Chaudhry also blamed Supreme Court for compounding the political crisis by its verdict against the ex-deputy speaker's ruling to reject the no-confidence motion. He also called for a movement in Pakistan to uproot the "imported" government.

"Not surprising that judiciary has stooped so low. We have decided to start a big movement of justice and we won't stop until we uproot this imported government," the ex-minister said.

NA to elect new Prime Minister tomorrow

The process of electing the new leader of the house began on Sunday after Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote.

Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be elected as Khan's successor in the NA on Monday. In the house of 342, the winner would need 172 votes to become the new prime minister.

Chaudhry also said that the PTI fielded former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi against Shehbaz to let the party challenge the candidacy of the joint opposition candidate.

