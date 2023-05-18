Pakistan's Punjab Government Presents Evidence Of PTI's Involvement In Terrorism To CEC

The caretaker Punjab government has submitted evidence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) alleged involvement in acts of terrorism to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikander Sultan Raja, urging the declaration of the party as a banned organisation.

According to a report from Express News, a significant meeting took place at the Chief Minister House in Lahore, where CEC Sikander Sultan Raja met with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday. The gathering, attended by high-ranking officials, vehemently condemned the "terrorist" incidents that occurred on May 9 and expressed unwavering support for the Pakistan Army. During the session, the CEC and attending members were presented with substantial evidence, including briefings, images, videos, and messaging proofs, linking a political party to the May 9 "terrorist" attacks.

PTI behind attacks?

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing the attendees, emphasised that on May 9, a political party brought disgrace to the entire nation by carrying out premeditated attacks on military installations. He revealed that evidence of communication between the attackers and the party's leadership, located in Lahore's Zaman Park, was discovered through geo-fencing. "A sinister game was played under the guise of politics, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs600 million to the national exchequer," he added.

Sikander Sultan Raja commended the efforts of the Punjab government, led by Mohsin Naqvi, in taking bold and effective measures to safeguard the citizens during this challenging period. He stressed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) aims to ensure free, fair, and peaceful general elections, devoid of any political affiliation or agenda.

During the meeting, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar provided detailed accounts of the attacks on Jinnah House and various military installations to the delegation. The Additional Chief Secretary on Interior presented an overview of the damages caused by the terrorist attacks, revealing that a total of 256 violent incidents occurred within a three-day period. He highlighted that military installations and specific locations were deliberately targeted, resulting in the destruction of 108 vehicles and 23 buildings, including police stations and other government institutions. Tragically, five individuals lost their lives during these violent incidents, while 127 police officers, personnel, and 15 civilians sustained injuries.