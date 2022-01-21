Pakistan's Punjab Police Twitter Account Hacked Hours After Lahore Blast: Report

A day after a blast took place in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar on Thursday afternoon, the official Twitter account of Punjab Police was hacked on Friday, reported ARY News. According to the Pakistani news channel, Punjab police spokesperson also confirmed the hacking of its Twitter account. Notably, the official account which was hacked on Friday is responsible for all the major announcements related to the public. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police said efforts are underway to restore the account as it is the major social media account used to provide security-related updates to the people of Pakistan. Further, the spokesperson said that until the restoration of the original account, they will use a temporary account for updates.

پنجاب پولیس کا سوشل میڈیا پر آفیشل اکاؤنٹ DDPROfficial ہیک کر لیا گیا ہے۔سوشل میڈیا صارفین اور فالورز سے گزارش ہے کہ آفیشل اکاؤنٹ کی بحالی تک پنجاب پولیس اپ ڈیٹس کو استعمال کیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/9DbiqsFR4n — Punjab Police (Updates) (@PunjabPoliceCPO) January 21, 2022

It is worth mentioning that this was not the first time when the account of the Punjab Police was hacked. Earlier in November, a similar incident was reported by the Pakistani police. In December last month, the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked and targeted Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the post, the hackers criticised Khan for not controlling the soaring inflation. Also, the hackers accused the Prime Minister of not releasing payment of the government employees for the last three months. The Foreign Office (FO) had said that the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was also hacked in December last month.

Three killed in Lahore blast

As per local media reports, the blast took place near the Lahori Gate area that lies around 28 km from the Indian Attari Wagah border, resulting in the killing of three people. As per a statement issued by Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) Umer Sher Chattha's office an investigation into the incident was ordered. "It was a planted device, however, it was not confirmed whether it was an improvised explosive device (IED) or a time device," TNI quoted the statement of the Lahore deputy commissioner. As per reports, the blast shattered window glasses of nearby buildings and damaged several motorcycles which were parked near the blast site. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the bomb blast and ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard.

(With inputs from ANI)

