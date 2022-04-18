Pakistan's Punjab Province Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi Calls Another Session On April 28

Pakistan: Following the ruckus that took place in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday, Assembly speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has called for another session on April 28, Thursday. The session which has been called this week is said to commence at 12:00 PM. Notably, this came after Hamza Shahbaz, who is the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-(N) and son of the new Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan.

Along with that, Pakistan's Punjab province governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was also removed by the newly-elect PM Shehbaz Sharif after he refused to administer the oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi who on Sunday was addressing a joint meeting of the parliamentary party of coalition partners further called the elections held on Saturday "bogus, unconstitutional and controversial". Furthermore in a series of tweets, referring to the violence that took place during the Assembly session, Elahi said, "A bogus, unconstitutional and controversial election was held yesterday. Governor Punjab and Advocate General Punjab have already declared tomorrow's election controversial. This is a constitutional issue."

'PML-N have not given up their bad deeds', says Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Further hitting out at the PML-N government, he said the "deeds of PML-N have proved that they have not given up their old work" further adding that they have attacked the courts in the past and now are have attacked the Punjab Assembly. Elahi also alleged that the ruckus came around under the leadership of Hamza Shahbaz as they wanted to scare the Imran Khan-led PTI and party MPs out of the house.

Meanwhile, slamming the elections that took place in the middle of a ruckus on Saturday, he said, "The Deputy Speaker held the election standing in the gallery which has no constitutional status. Anyone can hold the election by holding a megaphone in the gallery of the guests."

Image: Facebook/@ChaudhryParvezElahi