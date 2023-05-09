Pakistan's Rangers Tortured Imran Khan, Claims Barrister Gohar Khan

In a stunning turn of events, Pakistani opposition leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been arrested by a heavy contingent of Rangers, while attending a hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The arrest was made on the basis of warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 1 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan, who was seeking bail in multiple FIRs against him, was taken away by Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo to NAB Rawalpindi. His arrest threatens to escalate the already tense political crisis in the country. The NAB statement revealed that Khan has been booked under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. The development has sent shockwaves across the country, with many fearing that the arrest could lead to widespread protests by PTI supporters.

Barrister Gohar Khan claims Imran Khan was tortured by Rangers

Barrister Gohar, eye witness and lawyer of Imran khan giving details of arrest.

Barrister Gohar Khan, who is close to Imran Khan, has claimed that the former Pakistani PM was tortured by Rangers. "They hit Khan Sahab on his head. All of them were Rangers. They hit him on his leg, on his wound. None of them were policemen, all Rangers. They hit Khan Sahab's security guards as well," he said, in a video.

Here is what you need to know about Pakistan's Rangers

Pakistan Rangers is a paramilitary law enforcement organisation in Pakistan that operates under the authority of the Ministry of Interior. The force is responsible for maintaining law and order in Pakistan's provinces, with specific focus on the border areas.

The force has two main wings: Punjab Rangers and Sindh Rangers, each headed by a director general. There are also smaller wings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The Director General of Pakistan Rangers reports to the Minister of Interior. Pakistan Rangers were formed in 1958, initially as a border security force to protect Pakistan's borders with India. However, the force's role has since expanded to include maintaining law and order in the country's major cities and providing security for important installations. The force has been criticized in the past for human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and torture.