Pakistan's Rupee Falls To 20-yr Low Ahead Of IMF Mission Visit To Discuss Bailout Program

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is set to visit Islamabad by the end of January 2023 amid an ongoing economic crisis which has led to food, electricity and fuel shortages in the country. The IMF mission will continue discussions under the 9th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review following Islamabad’s agreement to all conditions on the subject, Pakistan-based newspaper The Nation reported.

The development comes following funding requests from Pakistani authorities to the IMF. IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz informed that an in-person fund mission is scheduled for a visit to Islamabad from January 31 to February 9, The Nation reported.

Pakistani civilians suffer amid govt corruption

IMF Representative Ruiz further informed that the mission’s focus will be on policy implementation to restore the struggling nation’s sustainability, both domestic and external. This will include IMF’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s fiscal position with durable and high-quality measures. The IMF mission will also focus on extending support to vulnerable Pakistani citizens and those affected by the brutal 2022 floods in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been engulfed in chaos as it struggles to provide basic supplies to its citizens. Massive anti-government protests have been raging in Pakistan over food shortages sparked by runaway inflation. People from all walks of life have taken to the streets in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region and illegally-held Gilgit Baltistan. Protesters have cited the Pak government’s failing policies as the reason behind a sharp rise in wheat prices.

Experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis, Pakistan’s ordinary population is struggling to make ends meet owing to inflation which led to a sudden shortage of flour in the country. Meanwhile, government depots, which were providing subsidised wheat to citizens have been locked. The ripple effects of Pakistan’s economic crunch have had even more adverse effects on the people of the PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Notably, the IMF mission’s visit is scheduled at a time when Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to an alarming level. “During the weekend on 20-Jan-2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 923 million to US$ 3,678.4 million due to external debt repayments,” the State Bank of Pakistan informed.

Amid food shortages and a burgeoning economic crunch, Pakistan is also facing massive power outages. The illegally held Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan is steeped in darkness following instances of load shedding. Meanwhile, demands by the regional population of Gilgit-Baltistan to merge with India have increased.