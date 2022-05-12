Pakistan's Secret Land Deals With China Trigger Protest Wave In Gilgit Baltistan: Report

A wave of protests erupted in Pakistan over secret land deals with China in a mineral-rich area of Gilgit Baltistan. According to ANI reports, clashes between locals and Pakistan Armed Forces broke out as Islamabad decided to lease out Upper Hunza Valley to China in an attempt to ease the debt burden from the Chinese in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The deal will allow Chinese companies to mine in the Gilgit Baltistan regions putting locals out of jobs.

Public protests took violent turns after the Pakistan Army thrashed Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan and Health Minister Haji Gulbar Sab who stood up against Islamabad. Taking to Twitter, the Tourism Minister later wrote, "Enough is enough, this must end here. Respect should be earned through friendly behaviour, not through a course of violence and abuse." This enraged the demonstrators and they retaliated by pelting stones at armed guards. The "land-grabbing" in the name of development under the CPEC spree has largely infuriated locals and in turn, resulted in a flurry of protests across the region over months now, the report stated.

Residents of Gilgit Baltistan believe that Pakistan has in fact leased out the entire region as thousands of Chinese individuals are already employed at CPEC projects in the region. The report suggests that hundreds of those employed include "spies" and the Chinese military who are "keeping an eye" and ensuring security cover for Chinese companies.

Dissolving CPEC won't avert Chinese 'dept-trap' for Pakistan: Report

Even though newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has decided to scrap the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, the step is highly unlikely to prevent a fall into Beijing's "debt trap", Islam Khabar reported. Notably, CPEC is a $62 billion project and part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is aimed to build a vast network of roads, railways, and waterways across borders to facilitate trade with Beijing.

CPEC was largely supported by ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government took two years to set up the CPEC Authority. However, the group mostly remained dormant as a major part of his political dispensation was not in favour of having another bureaucratic structure.

The reluctance over the authority was so much so that the PTI government did not even fill the chairman position after Asim Salim Bajwa resigned.

Now, Sharif's government has ordered to dismantle the "redundant organisation" and accused the staff of misusing resources, effectively abolishing the implementation of the controversial transport network expansion programme. The decision was made after Chinese power producers shut down 1,980 megawatts of production capacity following non-clearance of their Rs. 300 billion dues, Express Tribune reported.

