Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif Rebuts Imran Khan's Foreign Policy Claims; Cites China's Example

A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's lengthy address to the nation, the Leader of the Opposition in the country, Shehbaz Sharif called it 'dramebaazi' on Friday. In a press briefing, Sharif referred to the points made by Imran Khan in his address on the foreign policies that were followed by Pakistan before he took over, and refuted them by citing examples of countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

Shehbaz backed China and lauded the Xi-Jinping-led country for supporting Pakistan through thick and thin." All the electric power plants in Pakistan are built by China. Not just that, whenever there was a need, Chinese banks provided loans to Pakistan," said the Leader of Opposition of Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan ruined the relations between the two countries. "Imran Khan blamed China for siphoning off money outshore, and hurt the sentiments of the Chinese government and people," he further added.

"Imran Khan ruined relation with Saudi Arabia"

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif accused Imran Khan of severing ties with Saudi Arabia. "Saudi Arabia, which was an all-weather friend of Pakistan and gave us billion dollars, Imran Khan insulted them as well," the Leader of Opposition in Pakistan stated.

Meanwhile, in his address to Pakistan on Thursday, Imran Khan had reflected a little on the downfall of the country. The PTI chief had emphasised how when he was a child, he remembered Pakistan rising to the top.

"South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. The Middle East used to come to our universities. I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted," he had said, blaming it all on the flawed foreign policies of his predecessors. He went on to claim that he had revised the policies after coming to power, the repercussion of which, he was facing in the form of the no-confidence motion passed again him.

During the address, Imran Khan confirmed that the no-confidence motion will be put to vote on April 3, Sunday. The voting that will take place in the National Assembly of Pakistan, was earlier scheduled for April 4 and has reportedly been preponed amid repetitive demands from the joint opposition.