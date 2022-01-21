Pakistan's Shia Hazaras Community Holds Rally In US On 9th Anniversary Of Terror Attacks

The Shia Hazaras of Pakistan and their diaspora in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia are commemorating the victims of two terrorist attacks in 2013 and 2021 this month, according to an online magazine, Bitter Winter. The Shia minority has been persecuted for decades by extremist Sunnis who regard them as non-Islamic. In the twenty-first century, between 1,000 and 2,000 members of the group were killed in Pakistan.

Shia Hazaras have a painful past, and they have called on Pakistan's government to safeguard their fundamental rights and protect them from everyday acts of slander, discrimination, beatings, and murder. A series of explosions in Quetta, Pakistan's Balochistan province capital, killed 100 people in a predominantly Shia Hazara neighbourhood on January 10, 2013.

According to the magazine, a total of 130 people have died as a result of the two blasts, the second of which killed police officers, rescue personnel, and journalists who had entered the area after the first. The attacks were claimed by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a hardline Sunni Deobandi group involved in a network of violent anti-Shia actions. The Hazaras are a Turkic group who converted to Shia Islam and settled in Afghanistan in the 16th and 17th centuries. A Persian dialect is spoken by them.

The 1893 Genocide of Shia Hazaras

Afghan king Abdur Rahman Kang decided to eliminate the Hazaras in 1893, because they were "heretics" in his eyes as a strict Sunni ruler and also because they fought for regional autonomy. At least 100,000 Hazaras were killed, representing for 60% of the Hazara population in Afghanistan, and more than 10,000 were sold as slaves. In a report for the magazine, Massimo Introvigne noted that most historians interpret the events of 1893 as genocide. As a result of oppression in Afghanistan, which endured through the Taliban era and continues today, many Hazaras have fled to British India from the late 19th century.

In Pakistan, there are one million Hazaras. Afghanistan's population remains at four million people. Armed men approached eleven Hazara coal miners sleeping in their rooms near the mine where they worked in Mach Town on January 3, 2021. They were from the same Quetta neighbourhood. The Shia Hazara miners were isolated from the Sunni miners, and the Hazaras were kidnapped and slaughtered. The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the incident, although the terrorists' identities are still unknown a year later.

