Pakistan's 'solidarity With Kashmir' Lies Exposed As Malicious Anti-India Toolkit Accessed

As Pakistan observed 'Kashmir solidarity day' on Saturday, Islamabad's solidarity lies to propagate a malicious campaign against India has been once again exposed. The Imran Khan administration tried to play up the Kashmir issue by coordinating a series of anti-India events on February 5.

On the directions of the Ministery of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, the embassies and high commission were ordered to undertake activities like webinars, seminars, exhibitions and screening of documentaries on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. The Anti-India campaign for the event was created by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the letter of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry accessed by Republic TV, the Khan administration directed missions (except New Delhi) to host a number of activities on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. The letter alleged that "this day holds special significance given the ongoing military siege, draconian restrictions and communication blockade in IIOJK." They were also provided with toolkit.

It added that a customized document is being shared with the mission and they were advised to share it extensively on social media in coordination with the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora. Accordingly, Pakistan embassies spread propaganda in countries such as the United States, Norway, Germany, Indonesia, Australia, Norway, etc.

Not only this but the anti-India campaign was also started on social media platforms. A Facebook page called "FreedomforAll" organised the 'paint the pain'competition. A digital van campaign was also launched in England.

Kashmir Cell of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also scheduled to organize an Art Exhibition on February 10, 2022, to highlight "Kashmiris right to self-determination, gross and widespread Human Rights Violations by Indian Occupation forces in IIOJK." Similarly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi also spread out their messages.

India not to be intimidated by new experimentation being done by Pakistan: Jitendra Singh

Responding to Pakistan's malicious campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that India will not be intimidated by new experimentation being done by our hostile neighbour by preparing toolkits to garner support across the globe. He said if there is any pending issue between the two nations it is that part of Jammu & Kashmir that continues to be under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

The MoS PMO was responding to a question about 'Kashmir solidarity day' being observed in Pakistan on February 5 since 1990 and the toolkits' reportedly dispatched by Islamabad this year to different embassies across the globe to garner support for its Kashmir policy.

Right from the midnight of partition in 1947, Pakistan could not reconcile with the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India and therefore they are trying all tricks in their book. They tried three wars, are trying infiltration, and a thousand wounds theory by causing insurgency.

"Now they are using modern toolkits and the available new technology. But India is much more responsive and dynamic both as a nation and a state not to be intimidated by all these new experiments being done by our hostile neighbour," the minister said.