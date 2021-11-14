Pakistan's State Bank Raises Cash Reserve Requirement Amid Rising Inflation

With Pakistan experiencing major economic turbulence, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday increased the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for banks by one percentage point as it attempts to tighten the money supply to combat the out-of-control inflation.

The reserve requirements to be maintained for two weeks by scheduled banks have been increased from 5 per cent to 6 per cent. While the minimum CRR to be maintained each day has been increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

"SBP has decided to increase the average Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) to be maintained during a period of two weeks by scheduled banks, from 5 per cent to 6 per cent and minimum CRR to be maintained each day from 3 per cent to 4 per cent," the central bank said in a statement.

Avg CRR to be effective from Nov 12; daily minimum requirement from Nov 15: SBP

The revised average CRR of 6 per cent would be effective from November 12, 2021, whereas the revised daily minimum requirement of 4 per cent would be effective from November 15, 2021.

CRR is the amount of money that banks are required to keep with the State Bank of Pakistan and is applicable on demand liabilities and time liabilities with a tenor of less than a year. Time liabilities with tenor more than one year will continue to be exempted from the maintenance of cash reserves.

SBP bid to check excess liquidity on banking system

As per economic analysts, the decision was taken by the SBP to check excess liquidity on the banking system, which they considered being a contributing factor to inflation.

The country experienced an escalation in inflation from 9 per cent in September to 9.2 per cent in October as citizens paid more for energy and food.

As per analysts, inflation in Pakistan could maintain the same figures in the fiscal year 2021/22 as well with the weak currency and high price of international commodities.

“With the economy recovering briskly from last year’s acute COVID shock, there is a need to gradually normalize policy settings, including the growth of monetary aggregates," the SBP said adding in a statement that in the recent months, real money supply growth has drifted above its trend.

The bank said measures would moderate money supply growth as well as domestic demand, thereby helping to sustain the current economic recovery, achieve the government’s medium-term inflation target, and reduce pressures on the rupee.

Pakistan sets record with fourth-highest inflation in world

The Pakistani rupee fell to a record low of 176 against the dollar in intra-day trading before closing at 175.73 this week. The rupee is under pressure due to prolonged dollar demand from importers to make payments. Besides, traders and investors are also concerned about the fate of the IMF’s $6 billion worth loan facility.

The economically-hit nation was named as the country with the fourth-highest inflation in the world owing to "skyrocketing" prices of basic commodities. The economic crisis in the country has been putting immense pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Before coming to power, Khan, who had vowed to lift the people in the country out of poverty with his claim of generating 10 million jobs, took financial support of $3 billion from Riyadh following his visit to Saudi Arabia last month.

