Pakistan's support for the Taliban once again came to the fore during the high-level ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan convened by the UN. Speaking at this forum on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi linked the observance of human rights by the new Taliban government to the financial aid received by Afghanistan. This shocking statement comes amid reports of the terror outfit's growing atrocities against women and journalists in the war-torn country.

"Ensuring sustainable development and ensuring respect for human rights requires political stability and peace in Afghanistan. And peace cannot be consolidated unless Afghanistan is provided the necessary economic and fiscal space. Past mistakes must not be repeated. The Afghan people must not be abandoned. It is essential to take a long-term view and adopt a pragmatic approach. Sustained engagement with Afghanistan specially relating to its humanitarian needs is indispensable," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked.

Pakistan's nefarious role in Afghanistan

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor in late August, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh had exposed Pakistan's role in the Taliban takeover of his country. This was backed by the recent development in Panjshir where the Pakistan military's drones and helicopters aided the terrorist group to capture the province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Moreover, DG ISI Faiz Hameed's publicised visit to Kabul at the height of the Panjshir battle raised concerns about his country's hold on the Taliban.

Facing a backlash over its blatant interference in Afghanistan, Pakistan stopped short of formally recognising the new Taliban government on September 8. However, Pakistan's Ministry of Ministry Affairs issued a statement asserting that the newly announced Taliban Cabinet would ensure that urgent needs of people are addressed. In a farcical claim, it also reiterated "commitment" to a peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan.

Testifying before the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday over the withdrawal of his country's troops from Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinked nailed the duplicity of Pakistan. Mentioning that Pakistan is involved "hedging its bets constantly" about the future of Afghanistan, he observed, "It's one that's involved harbouring members of the Taliban, including the Haqqanis. It's one that's also involved at different points, cooperation with us on counterterrorism, and so there are a number of things that have come into play it. It has a multiplicity of interests, some that are in conflict, clear conflict with ours".