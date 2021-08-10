In a major development, Republic has accessed visuals of a terror launchpad that has been spotted inside the Pakistani territory of the international border. The visuals also show a group of four terrorists in the launchpad near the international border. Moreover, the terror launchpads are situated right beside Pakistan Rangers'post. Indian security forces have therefore been put on a high alert amid the looming threat.

Pakistan's terror plot exposed

The terror launchpad inside the Pakistani territory has been spotted even as a ceasefire is in effect for the last six months. However, under the garb of a ceasefire agreement, Pakistan has resorted to rebuilding the terrorist infrastructures along the Line of Control (LoC). In addition, terror activities have picked up more pace which is clearly visible from the footage that Republic Media Network has accessed. In the video, four terrorists can be spotted at the international border near the Indian territory.

In addition, the terror launchpads near Pakistani forces positions also indicate that the terrorist and rangers are coordinating together. Even as infiltration has been going on for years, the visual evidence accessed by Republic comes as a first. Moreover, top officials have also confirmed the presence of heightened activity near the border. Three to four attempts of infiltration have been foiled in the past few months where six terrorists were gunned down by the Indian security forces. This also comes ahead of India's Independence Day.

J&K: Two Terrorists Arrested In Kishtwar; Hideout Busted In Poonch

Ahead of Independence Day, two terrorists were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. According to the reports, the two arrested terrorists were new recruits and were trying to carry out a major terror strike in the Union Territory's Kishtwar region. The terrorists were reportedly targeting vital installations in the region.

The terrorists were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police who were joined by the CRPF and the Indian Army. In addition, the police have also recovered an arms cache containing two pistols, magazines, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and some grenades. Reports also state that the arrested terrorists are being interrogated for their links with other terrorists who are active in the Kishtwar region. The police have already announced a bounty of Rs 30 lakh for information leading to them.

In addition, another terror hideout was also busted in the Mendhar area of Poonch district in the UT. Several AK-47 rifles and magazines have been recovered from the said hideout. According to the reports, Chinese pistol magazines, grenades, satellite communication devices, and mobile phones, were also recovered from the hideout.