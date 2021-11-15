Pakistan's 'The Donkey King' To Release In China As Imran Khan Govt Expands Exports

The growing ties between China and Pakistan are not a secret. However, taking it to another level, Islamabad is all set to release its blockbuster animated movie 'The Donkey King' in the mainland. The film produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios is the highest-grossing Pakistani animated film.

The movie was first released in Pakistan in October 2018. Director Aziz Jindani said that the movie could be an ice breaker and could open doors for the release of more Pakistani films in China.

The exponential success of the film could be due to the love Pakistani people possess for donkeys. According to a Geo TV report in June, the population of donkeys in Pakistan has been growing rampantly as it has shot past five million. The country is now facing a surge of 100,000 donkeys per year, as per the statistics listed by the Economic Survey 2021.

Meanwhile, several Pakistanis on social media platforms have pointed that November 19 is an 'important day'. Notably on this day, the Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Faiz Hameed will be replaced. The Imran Khan administration has chosen Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as his successor.

"No wonder November 19 is slated as an important day," Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat tweeted. Another questioned if the Pakistan Prime Minister was going to China.

No wonder November 19 is slated as an important day. pic.twitter.com/eujjywaWUn — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 15, 2021

The Donkey King is not limited to screens as it has also impacted the lives of Pakistani people. In May, a person had tweeted that he was offended as 'The Donkey King' was used to give COVID awareness message. "Does the #creator think we all are donkey? If yes, what a #shame. Seriously, of all the beautiful things in the world, #Donkey? #donkeyking," he said.

Now i feel very offended. 😖 @geonews_urdu @geonews_english



Now donkey king gives covid-19 awareness messages.

Does the #creator think we all are donkey?

If yes, what a #shame.

Seriously, of all the beautiful things in the world, #Donkey?#donkeyking — Nav Ali (@nav33ali) May 25, 2021

In June, the Pakistani Opposition in unison protested the Imran Khan-led PTI government in the Parliament. They almost muted the Finance Minister's budget speech with the chorus of 'Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi', dubbing Imran Khan as the 'Donkey king'.