Pak's Anti-India Propaganda Exposed As Govt Asks Schools To Hold Speeches Against India

Pakistan’s anti-India stance again came to light on Sunday after the Shehbaz Sharif government issued a circular to urge schools to observe what it has termed “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on February 3rd this year. A copy of the notice accessed by Republic TV shows educational institutions being told by the National Council of Arts to hold 4-minute speeches on the topic “Jannat kisi kafir ko mili hai na milegi.”

The circular has been perceived as a direct reflection of Pakistan’s intolerance of non-Muslim minorities and its attempt to instigate feelings of hatred among schoolgoers. “Pakistan National Council of Arts and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division will jointly observe Kashmir Solidarity Day 5th Febrauary [spelt incorrectly] on Friday, 3rd February 2023 at 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at PNCA auditorium,” reads an excerpt of the circular.

“All schools/colleges of Rawalpindi/Islamabad are requested to send nominations of their best students in the following categories,” it reads, adding categories such as speech, tableaus, Kashmiri songs and puppet show.

PoK marks 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' as 'Fraud Day'

Pakistan has long observed February 5 as a national holiday to mark ‘Kashmir solidarity day’. According to ANI, it came into being in 1990, and has since then been used as a way to incite violence against India. Last year, it was labeled as a “Fraud Day” by the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). In February 2022, young activists pointed out the irony in Pakistan expressing "solidarity", given the fact that the overall development in Srinagar and Islamabad are poles apart.

"I will not compare development in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Mirpur with Srinagar but Srinagar's comparison has to be done with Islamabad. The kind of hospitals Srinagar city has, such a facility is not even available in Islamabad. I wish there could be a university in Rawalpindi and Islamabad which can be compared with the university in Srinagar. Our resources have been looted and our rivers have been diverted (by Pakistan) causing severe environmental hazards,” said Sajid Amin, a political activist.