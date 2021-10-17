Pak's Chief Justice Says, 'Women Must Be Given Access To All Constitutional Rights'

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), has stated that women must have access to all legal rights and authorities in the country. Speaking at the opening ceremony of Pakistan's fully specialised breast cancer facility, the Pink Ribbon Hospital, he remarked that women should be given full rights as the constitution guarantees several rights and powers to them. "Women should not just be represented everywhere, but their rights should be protected as well," Justice Ahmed was quoted as saying by the Geo News.

He further stated that the well-being of women leads to the well-being of the entire nation, and also emphasised that women are the lifeline of society. Despite having a large female population, Pakistan lacks a specialised breast cancer institute, he noted. Stressing that breast cancer must not be neglected, Justice Ahmed claimed that it is responsible for up to 40,000 fatalities per year in Pakistan, reported the outlet.

'A simple aspirin medication could be helpful in treating triple-negative breast cancer'

Meanwhile, according to a recent study, a simple aspirin medication can aid in the treatment of aggressive forms of triple-negative breast cancer and may even be the potential treatment. Trials have begun at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester to see if it is effective in triple-negative breast cancer patients. In combination with immunotherapy, the inexpensive and widely accessible painkiller could prove useful against the aggressive form of breast cancer in women, according to the current findings.

Scientists believe that Aspirin's anti-inflammatory properties, rather than its analgesic impact, may be advantageous in the fight against tumours. However, because the results of the trials are still pending, it may be too soon to recommend the medicine to patients with breast cancer, they noted. According to the 'Breast Cancer Now' organisation, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is a kind of breast cancer that is more aggressive and difficult to cure than other types of illness. It stated that as no two triple-negative breast tumours are alike, it's more difficult for doctors to develop novel treatments. According to the National Library of Medicine, TNBC prevalence varies in different countries, ranging from 6.7 per cent to 27.9 per cent, with India having the highest reported number, followed by Indonesia, Algeria, and Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@Justice Gulzar Ahmed/ ANI )