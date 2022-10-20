Pak's Fake Doctors Play With Lives With Syringes' Reusage, Wrong Meds & Diagnosis: Report

Pakistan's healthcare sector faces a problem and that problem is fake clinics. According to a report by Sputnik news, thousands of fake clinics operate in rural and urban areas of Pakistan. This has reportedly led to a rise in infectious diseases. The doctor to patient ratio in Pakistan is one doctor for 1,764 people. This data is according to an estimation by the Borgen report. The report goes on to mention that Pakistan needs at least two doctors for 1,000 people.

A number of Pakistani doctors choose to practise abroad, if they have the option, as the salary for medical personnel is reportedly quite low in Pakistan. Moreover, female doctors often stop practising because they face pressure after marriage to quit their job, which damages the doctor to patient ratio even more. This gap within the system is filled up by fake clinics and quack doctors, according to the report.

600,000 fake doctors in Pakistan

There are reportedly 600,000 fake doctors in Pakistan, often providing service to economically vulnerable poor people in both urban and rural areas. In Pakistan's Punjab province, which has a population of over 110 million people, an estimated 70,000-80,000 people are in operation. These fake doctors aren't harmless as the misdiagnosis is quite high in their clinics. They reportedly prescribe wrong medications, which can be rather harmful. They also use the religiosity of patients to gain the patient's trust and some of them even claim to heal the patients using "black magic".

These fake doctors don't limit their medical advice to common illnesses like cold, cough and stomach ache but they go to the extent of claiming that they can treat liver failure, provide cancer therapy and also help with mental illness. These doctors reportedly reused syringes, which is a strict violation of medical rules. Using the same syringe on multiple people leads to transfer of diseases from one person to another and in some cases, can even lead to transfer of life-threatening diseases.

The report points out that reuse of syringes has a strong correlation with the rise of HIV and Hepatitis C cases in Pakistan. There have been reportedly cases where steroids meant for animals have been injected into human patients. People in Pakistan go to these doctors as access to proper healthcare is difficult, these fake doctors take less money and the vulnerable patients have no way of discriminating between real doctors and fake doctors, due to lack of awareness.

