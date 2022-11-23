Pak's General Bajwa Extricates Army From Defeat Against India In 1971; 'Political Failure'

In his last and final address as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan on Wednesday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa recollected the 1971 war and called the loss of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, as not a 'military failure' but a 'political' one.

While 'correcting some facts' about the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, Bajwa said, "The number of soldiers fighting was not 92,000 but 34,000 - the others were in different government departments. These 34,000 were heavily outnumbered by an Indian army of 2,50,000 soldiers and a 2,00,000-member Mukti Bahini."

'India acknowledged, Pakistan did not': Bajwa

Lauding the army for fighting 'bravely' against the 'heavy' odds, Bajwa said, "The exemplary sacrifices were acknowledged by the Indian Army Chief, Field Marshal Manekshaw. But no one in Pakistan has yet owned up to these sacrifices. It is a great injustice."

"Taking advantage of this occasion, I salute these martyrs and will continue to do so. They are our heroes and the nation should be proud of them," Pakistan's COAS said.

Bajwa was appointed Army Chief for three years in November 2016 by Nawaz Sharif. He secured an extension for another three years from the Imran Khan government.

East Pakistan was not a military but a political failure: General Bajwa. pic.twitter.com/jB2NJLnUH7 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2022

Indo-Pak war of 1971

The 1971 Indo-Pakistan war was a result of the Bangladesh Liberation war. Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, was fighting for freedom from (West) Pakistan. Pakistan’s ethnic majority Bengalis, who dominated East Pakistan, were an eyesore for the ruling elite in West Pakistan. In 1970, East Pakistan-based Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, decisively defeated Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples’ Party. Despite being at the losing end, Bhutto put forth Rahman unreasonable demands such as power-sharing. However, Rahman did not concede, and thus, commenced Operation Searchlight, which was a military operation to disarm the Bengalis.

With refugees fleeing into India, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi decided to take action against Pakistan and ordered Army Chief General Sam Manekshaw to launch an offensive, a full-scale war against its neighbour. The war began on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, after which Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh.

The Indian Army brought the Pakistani army to its knees, took 93,000 of its prisoners and gave independence to 75 million people of Bangladesh. It was also the largest military surrender after World War II.