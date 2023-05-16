Pak's NA Passes Bill Recommending Up To 6 Months Jail, PKR 1M Fine For Contempt Of Parliament

Pakistan's National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill which recommends up to six months imprisonment or Rs one million fine or both for individuals found guilty of insulting the parliament.

The Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill was moved by Chairman Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, Rana Muhammad Qaim Noon.

It provides that the National Assembly Speaker or Chairman of the Senate can refer such matters to a special Contempt Committee to determine if a person should be charged with contempt.

Within 30 days of the Act's commencement, the Speaker will establish a Contempt Committee consisting of twenty-four members with equal representation from two houses of the parliament.

Fourteen members will be nominated by the Leader of the House, while 10 members will be nominated by the Leader of the Opposition. The Secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat will act as the Secretary of the Contempt Committee, and decisions will be made by a majority vote.

Upon the Committee's recommendations, a House will have the power to impose punishments prescribed under the Act.

Individuals found guilty of contempt may face up to six months of simple imprisonment, a fine of up to one million rupees, or both. The execution and enforcement of decisions will be carried out by a judicial magistrate, and appeals can be filed within thirty days of a House's decision.

The bill's statement of objects and reasons highlights the duty of citizens to remain loyal to the state and emphasises the importance of parliamentary oversight.

"The bill aims at condemning and awarding punishment for the actions that account for breach of the sovereignty and integrity of the prestigious House of the Majlis-e Shoora (Parliament) in any form or shade.

Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain commended the bill, stating that it would enhance the oversight role of the Parliament.

"The legislation is seen as a historic moment in the country's parliamentary history and signifies a significant step toward ensuring the supremacy of parliament as the mother of all institutions," he said.