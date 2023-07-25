Pak's Ruling Party 'walk Backs' On Ishaq Dar's Nomination As Caretaker PM Amid Criticism

A day after strongly suggesting Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as the most appropriate choice for caretaker prime minister, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) seems to be retracting its stance on Monday, reported Karachi-based Dawn media outlet. This change in position appears to be influenced by the clear rejection of the idea by both its allied Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A PPP minister labeled the report as 'false,' while PTI chairman Imran Khan expressed that appointing Dar as caretaker PM would be a 'big joke.'

Addressing the media outside the Parliament House, PML-N leader and Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the news about Dar being considered for the interim PM position was "leaked" by a credible journalist, but he emphasised that there is no validity to these claims.

The defence minister further refuted the reports suggesting the government's contemplation of Dar as the interim PM. He asserted that no such deliberations have begun, and he remains unaware of any such development. According to Asif, having a caretaker prime minister from the ruling party would not be a favorable idea because it is likely to face objections from the public.

Caretaker Pak PM should be a neutral figure: PPP

PPP leader and Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Sherry Rehman, refuted the rumours circulating about the PPP's agreement to any specific candidate for the caretaker prime minister position, stating that such reports are false news.

“There have been no names officially received or endorsed by the party, leaving no room for confusion or controversy. The PPP has established a committee to thoroughly deliberate on the matter and engage in discussions with all stakeholders,” said Rehman.

Accompanied by Faisal Karim Kundi, the Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Sherry Rehman held a press conference at the PPP secretariat. During the conference, she emphasised that the PPP has consistently maintained the view that the caretaker prime minister should be a neutral figure, responsible for ensuring a just and unbiased electoral process. She clarified that, as of now, no names have been presented to the party regarding potential candidates for the caretaker PM position.

Sherry Rehman mentioned that there is a committee actively involved in the process, but the final decision on the caretaker prime minister will be made by the party leadership, reported Dawn.

“The PPP aims to contribute to a smooth and unbiased transition of power, guaranteeing the integrity of the democratic process, and PPP reiterates its commitment to upholding the constitutional timeframe for the elections."

“We advocate for holding elections as scheduled, and we firmly believe in upholding the democratic principles that prioritise the sovereign right of the people to choose their elected prime minister,” Rehman said.