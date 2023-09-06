Parents In Pakistan Could Face Hefty Fines, Jail Over Polio Vaccine Refusal For Their Kids

Couples in Pakistan could face the risk of incarceration for refusing vaccination of their children against crippling diseases such as polio as part of a new law. According to The Guardian, a legislation aiming to eradicate polio is set to be introduced in the country's Sindh province.

Under the new law, parents could face hefty fines or even imprisonment if they do not allow their children to get jabs for polio, mumps, measles, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis). They could either be sentenced to a month in jail or penalized 50,000 Pakistani rupees.

Why is the law necessary?

The law was signed last week and is set to be implemented later this month. It comes in the wake of the deadly diseases that have plagued Pakistan. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two nations in the world where polio is endemic.

This year, the former recorded two wild polio cases compared to 20 in 2022. So far, no cases of polio have been reported in the province of Sindh. However, the law is essential, given the scores of people who do not allow their kids to be inoculated. Earlier in January, over 62,000 parents refused to get their children the polio vaccination. In 2015, law enforcement officials in Peshawar apprehended 471 parents for “endangering public security” by rejecting the vaccines. However, those arrested were released on the same day.

“This law will be used as a deterrent to end the refusal of vaccination. There have to be some extraordinary measures to ensure this virus [polio] is eradicated from Pakistan. There are multiple reasons that this virus still remains endemic in our country and we need to address all such reasons,” said Shazia Marri, an erstwhile federal minister of poverty alleviation and social safety from Sindh.