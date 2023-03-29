Pashtuns Hold Anti-Pak Protest Outside UN In Geneva Against Human Rights Violations

A large number of angry Pashtun protestors staged an anti-Pakistan protest on Tuesday, March 28 outside the UN at Broken Chair in Geneva. The demonstration was organised by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) to seek the UN's intervention to stop human rights violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and parts of Afghanistan.

Pashtuns staged the protest during the ongoing 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council. The participants, including the Afghan Pashtuns, raised slogans decrying Pakistan for supporting terror groups and carrying out atrocities on the community.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (Italy) president Mashriq Wal Akhtyar said, "Our protest was on behalf of PTM Europe. People from European countries came to protest against the atrocities done to Pashtuns in Pakistan. We will raise our voice and will highlight the incidents of enforced disappearances."

Speaking to reporters, Vice President of PTM (Switzerland) Mustafa Pashteen said, "A protest was organised and a session was held at UN. The situation in Pakistan is very serious as the country's military is killing our people"

Further, a Central committee member of PTM (Belgium) Rahmanullah said, "The protest was organised by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement. We protested regarding the missing and rights violations by Pakistan Army on the Pakistan people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Pashtuns, an ethnic minority community, blames Pakistan for marginalizing and perpetrating atrocities against them over decades. They say they have not been accorded their rights. And their demand for the same, has been brutally suppressed.