People Of Pakistan Protest Over The 'unjust' Distribution Of Free Flour

Hundreds of people protested against "the favouritism and anomalies" in the free flour distribution in the Bajaur region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported The News International. The "sit-in" protest was held outside the premises of the Bajaur Press Club on Sunday. The demonstrators have sought the Pakistan government and district administration to take strict action against those who have been involved in the unjust distribution of free flour to the people. The protesters have shared evidence of theft in the distribution of free flour.

Pakistan protests over the unjust flour distribution

Reports have emerged which have confirmed that a share of flour had been engulfed by corrupt dealers, reported a local newspaper. The demonstrators have come to the streets to grab the attention of the district administration on the matter of the unjust distribution of free flour. They have also asked for an investigation into the injustices being faced by the people. According to Syed Sadiq Akbar, Tehsil Council chairman of Shah Naseer Mastkhel of Awami National Party, Badshah, Aurangzeb Khan Iqilabi of Pakistan People's Party, Jamaat-e-Islami (youth wing) leader, traders' leaders Shah Wali Khan Alizai, Khan Bahadur, neighbourhood, and village council nazims Anwar Hussain, political parties workers, activists, and people have taken part in the sit-in camp.

Further, a number of people have held protests in the Khar area of the Bajaur tribal district and alleged that deserving families were denied free wheat flour under the government's scheme, reported Dawn. The protest was staged at the Civil Colony of Khar where slogans were raised against Pakistan's food department, flour mills and dealers. The protestors have sought a probe into the flour dealers over the irregularity. They claimed that these free flour schemes funded by the Pakistan government were meant for deserving families, those who really need that commodity, but didn't reach all such people, as per the Pakistan news report. Over 2000 flour bags had gone "missing" from distribution centres in the district during the last two days.