Pervez Musharraf Unlikely To Return As Key Drug 'Daratumumab' Unavailable In Pakistan

Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf who is currently in Dubai for medical treatment is unlikely to return to Pakistan as his family hinted that the required medical facilities are unavailable in the country.

The family of Pervez Musharraf posted a message through the official Twitter account of the former military leader and said that they have to consider medical, legal as well as security challenges before Musharraf's return. "Communication has been received from the official and unofficial channels that return home will be facilitated. We sincerely appreciate these overtures since Pakistan is home," a statement from the family of Musharraf read. Adding further the kin said that the 79-year-old requires treatment for Amyloidosis which is not available in Pakistan, hinting that Musharraf is likely to stay in Dubai. "An uninterrupted supply and administration of experimental drug Daratumumab is needed alongside associated treatment of Amyloidosis that are currently not available in Pakistan," the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention that Amyloidosis is a chronic metabolic disease in which abnormal proteins build up making it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly. Notably, the former military leader has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to health-related complications.

Military institution “stands fully behind” decision to facilitate Musharraf's repatriation: Report

Earlier, a discreet report by Voice of America stated that Musharraf could be set for a return home from exile. Even though the exact date of Musharraf’s arrival in Pakistan is not clear, an air ambulance has reportedly been offered by the Pakistan Army to bring the 79-year-old from a UAE hospital if his family and doctors approve, stated the report. VOA quoted sources as saying that the country’s powerful military institution “stands fully behind” the decision to facilitate the repatriation of its former chief who was the architect of the secret and failed Kargil war on India in 1999.

The report stated the ex-Pakistan Dictator’s return came after Musharraf's family claimed that he had been hospitalised for the last three weeks “due to a complication of his ailment”.

It is to mention here that Musharraf has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2016 when he was allowed to travel to another nation on bail for medical treatment. At the time he left Pakistan, he was being tried on treason charges in the country. The former Pakistani dictator seized power back in a military coup in 1999 and ousted the then-elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose party is currently heading the coalition government in Pakistan. Musharraf stayed the self-declared president until after his political allies lost the 2008 general elections.