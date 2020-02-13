Peshawar School Attack Victims' Families Protest Against Escape Of Ehsan From Pak Jail

The family members and parents of the students that died in the 2014 terror attack on Army Public School in Peshawar protested against the escape of the former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan. According to local media, the family members of the victims were led by Shuhada APS Forum President Advocate Fazal Khan.

Government competence questioned

The family members protested outside the Peshawar press club and also shouted slogans against the escape of Ehsanullah. Khan was quoted saying that the escape of Ehsanullah had disheartened the APS victims. He also questioned how a high profile terrorist could escape from a highly-guarded red zone area.

Parents of the slain 145 children of #APSPeshawar are protesting over the alleged escape of Pakistan’s high profile terrorist #EhsanullahEhsan from a military facility. “We had this fear that it would happen,” a father says. Ehsan claimed the Dec16,201 pic.twitter.com/whDbIjoeye — Jamal Malyar Maseed (@jamal_maseed) February 12, 2020

Last week, the victims' family members had moved to the Peshawar High Court in relation to the escape of Ehsan from a Pakistani jail.

In a recently released audio message, Ehsan has claimed that he escaped from prison on January 11 but no official confirmation has been made by the Pakistani military in this regard yet.

Following the uproar in Pakistan after Ehsan's escape, the opposition has accused the government of 'sheer incompetence'.

The Peshawar school attack took place on December 16, 2014. During the attack, six gunmen belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked the Army Public School in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. All the gunmen were foreign nationals, one Chechen, three Arabs and two Afghans.

The terrorists entered the school and opened fire killing 149 people, 139 of them were children aged between eight and eighteen years of age. The high death toll makes this the world's fourth deadliest school shooting.

All six gunmen were eliminated by the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) special forces who rescued 960 people.

(Image Credit: ANI)

