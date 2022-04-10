Petition Filed In Pakistan Court To Add Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry In 'Exit Control List'

Amid the ongoing midnight National Assembly session in Pakistan, a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to add Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to the Exit Control List (ECL), that will bar them from leaving Pakistan. The move comes as the voting on the no-confidence motion has started.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the ongoing session of the National Assembly of Pakistan. At the beginning of the dramatic session, Speaker Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation. Along with Qaiser, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri has also resigned.

"I have led a long part of my life with Imran Khan. For 26 years I was with him, since my school days. Given the order of the Supreme Court, I resign today. For us Pakistan is first, our country is first. Imran Khan's stand is for the freedom of the country," Speaker Asad Qaiser said, while tendering his resignation.

FIA issued alert link to all airports in Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters on Saturday issued an alert link to all the airports in the country that no government officer should leave the country without having the approved NOC link. In a bid to tighten the noose against the opposition and corrupt bureaucrats link, the FIA link has issued a circular that no government officer will be allowed to leave the country except those carrying approved ex-Pakistan leave and No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The Pakistan Supreme Court is expected to remain open as the voting on the no-trust motion is yet to take place as per the apex court's directions. Also, the doors of the Islamabad High Court have been opened to execute Supreme Court's order on no-confidence voting. Judicial staff was also immediately summoned to the Islamabad High Court. According to sources, Imran Khan has left Prime Minister's House before the No-Confidence Motion voting. He has moved to his Bani Gala residence.

Image: AP/Twitter/@qasimkhansuri