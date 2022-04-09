Petition Filed In Pakistan Court To Prevent Imran Khan From Removing An 'important Person'

Amidst the fast-paced political developments in Pakistan, a writ petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court to prevent Prime Minister Imran Khan from removing an 'important person' from office to further his political agenda. The petition filed by Adnan Iqbal Advocate, mentions a possible change in the military command by the rattled Pakistan Premier and questions-- 'whether the Prime Minister could remove the Chief of the Army Staff for the furtherance of political interests'. As per sources, the petition will be heard shortly.

"In view of the above, it is most humbly prayed that this Honourable Court may declare the impugned notification/Order issued as illegal, insignificant and void being issued with malafide intention, hence having no effect and during the pendency of this petition, the operation of the Impugned Notification may kindly be suspended," it read.

Imran Khan denies reports of dismissing Bajwa

It is important to mention, however, that the Prime Minister has denied reports of the dismissal of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Highly informed sources have denied the news of the dismissal of the Army Chief while according to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself has also denied the dismissal of the Army Chief, Geo News reported.

Earlier today, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Nadeem Anjum, and other senior military officials reached the Prime Minister's House to meet Imran Khan. After the meeting, the Premier is said to be on his way to the national assembly.

In a briefing with journalists, Khan asserted that he is not resigning from the post of the Pakistan PM. According to reports, he told the media that he is not running for the government but for a cause. "No resignation, we are not running for Government but for a cause. Anything else will be decided depending upon the situation," Imran has told media persons after the meeting. Earlier, reports suggested that Pak PM & cabinet is going to resign after the meeting.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in the Islamabad High Court seeking a stay on martial law in the country.