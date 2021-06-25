Last Updated:

PM Imran Asks Bill Gates For Microsoft Lab In Pakistan; Netizens Ask 'then What Happened?'

After Imran Khan informed that he has asked Bill Gates to set up a Microsoft "incubation" lab in Pakistan, netizens have heavily trolled the Pakistani PM.

After Imran Khan took to his official handle to inform that he has asked Bill Gates to set up a Microsoft "incubation" lab in Pakistan, netizens have heavily trolled the Pakistani Prime Minister for not knowing that Bill Gates doesn't run Microsoft anymore. One of the netizens wrote, "Tho Bill Gates doesn't run Microsoft but he told PM Pakistan main aik banday ko janta hoon wo kar de ga apka kaam. Bill also said "hor koi khidmat saday laik", which translates to, 'though Bill Gates doesn't run Microsoft but he told Pakistan PM that I know a person who can get the job done, is there anything else that can I can help you with.'

Netizens troll Imran Khan for asking Bill Gates to set up Microsoft incubation lab

PM Imran Khan speaks to Bill Gates 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday morning had a telephonic conversation with Microsoft founder and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates. Taking to his official Twitter, the Pakistan Prime Minister had said that during the phone call, he thanked Gates and his foundation for helping Pakistan with the polio eradication campaign. 

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Earlier in March 2020, Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft stepped down from the board of the company. Gates previously served as CEO of Microsoft until 2000 when he stepped down from the position in order to spend more time on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2008, Gates had left his full-time role at Microsoft in an official capacity to focus all of his efforts on philanthropy. Gates will still serve as a “technology advisor” to current CEO Satya Nadella, a role he began in 2014 at Nadella’s request when he stepped down from serving as chairman of Microsoft’s board.

