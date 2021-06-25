PM Imran Asks Bill Gates For Microsoft Lab In Pakistan; Netizens Ask 'then What Happened?'

After Imran Khan took to his official handle to inform that he has asked Bill Gates to set up a Microsoft "incubation" lab in Pakistan, netizens have heavily trolled the Pakistani Prime Minister for not knowing that Bill Gates doesn't run Microsoft anymore. One of the netizens wrote, "Tho Bill Gates doesn't run Microsoft but he told PM Pakistan main aik banday ko janta hoon wo kar de ga apka kaam. Bill also said "hor koi khidmat saday laik", which translates to, 'though Bill Gates doesn't run Microsoft but he told Pakistan PM that I know a person who can get the job done, is there anything else that can I can help you with.'

Also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021

Netizens troll Imran Khan for asking Bill Gates to set up Microsoft incubation lab

Tho Bill Gates doesn't run Microsoft but he told PM Pakistan main aik banday ko janta hoon wo kar de ga apka kaam. Bill also said "hor koi khidmat saday laik". https://t.co/XCVfhOzZ0a — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 24, 2021

Unfortunately Bill left Microsoft board in early 2020 due to investigation that led to his divorce. I’m sure he told you he’s not on the board but he is well connected to pull strings. — Aisha Ejaz 💙🌏➡️☮️ (@theaishaejaz) June 24, 2021

It is unlikely because bill gates had been kicked out of board of directors of Microsoft and he sold all of his shared. So he can do anything officially — Naveed Khan (@naveedkhan02) June 24, 2021

That's not upto him it's upto new Chairman of Microsoft. — anime_malayali3.0🇮🇳 (@anime_malayali3) June 24, 2021

PM Imran Khan speaks to Bill Gates

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday morning had a telephonic conversation with Microsoft founder and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates. Taking to his official Twitter, the Pakistan Prime Minister had said that during the phone call, he thanked Gates and his foundation for helping Pakistan with the polio eradication campaign.

Spoke with Bill Gates last night & thanked him for the help his Foundation provided for polio eradication in Pak. This time last yr we had 56 reported cases - this yr so far only 1 case. InshaAllah we will eradicate polio completely in coming yr. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Earlier in March 2020, Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft stepped down from the board of the company. Gates previously served as CEO of Microsoft until 2000 when he stepped down from the position in order to spend more time on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2008, Gates had left his full-time role at Microsoft in an official capacity to focus all of his efforts on philanthropy. Gates will still serve as a “technology advisor” to current CEO Satya Nadella, a role he began in 2014 at Nadella’s request when he stepped down from serving as chairman of Microsoft’s board.

(Image: AP, Pixabay)