PM Imran Khan Warns PTI Rebel MPAs To Vote For PML-Q CM Candidate In Punjab Or Face Action

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Pakistan's national politics, troubles for Imran Khan’s PTI heightened after the opposition floated another no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar a few days ago. To save his government in Punjab province, the PTI leader on Saturday gave a stern warning to its dissident MPAs and directed them to vote in favour of PML-Q candidate Ch Pervez Elahi selected by the alliance as the CM Candidate replacing Buzdar.

PM Khan in a tweet solicited votes of its party members and wrote, “All PTI MPAs in Punjab must ensure they vote for Ch Pervez Elahi in the CM Punjab election tomorrow. Any PTI MPA going against party direction, including abstaining from the vote, will be disqualified and will face strict disciplinary action.”

All PTI MPAs in Punjab must ensure they vote for Ch Pervez Elahi in the CM Punjab election tomorrow. Any PTI MPA going against party direction, including abstaining from vote, will be disqualified and will face strict disciplinary action. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 2, 2022

Following Imran Khan’s handpicked CM and protege Buzdar’s resignation ahead of the no-confidence motion, PTI had announced Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) as their CM Candidate. Previously. Elahi was nominated as the Speaker of the Punjab assembly.

Opposition seeks to topple another PTI government in Pakistan

The political stir commenced in Punjab as the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on Monday, last week. A first-time member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Buzdar was the pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents.

While the no-confidence motion against Buzdar was signed by 122 PML(N) MPAs and six PPP members, the opposition also submitted a requisition urging the Speaker to summon the Assembly session for this purpose.

At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 MPAs whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP have 10 and one seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and seven MPAs in the 371-member House. While the subsequent resignation of Buzdar has rendered the no-trust motion redundant, it remains to be seen whether Elahi can prove his majority on the floor of the House after becoming Chief Minister.

All this comes at a time when Imran Khan is at a very critical juncture of his political career when he lost the majority after a series of defections from his alliance. The no-confidence motion is likely to be voted upon on April 3. Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, the Opposition claims to have the support of 175 MNAs and has urged Khan to ‘respectfully resign.’

Image: PTI