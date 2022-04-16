Last Updated:

PM Modi Condoles Bilquis Edhi's Death; Avers 'her Work Touched Lives Of Many Across Globe'

After the sad demise of Pakistani philanthropist and humanitarian, Bilquis Edhi at the age of 74, on April 15, PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

After the sad demise of Pakistani philanthropist and humanitarian, Bilquis Edhi at the age of 74 on April 15, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on her passing earlier today. PM Modi shared a tweet stating, "My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace."

Bilquis Edhi was rushed to a Karachi's Aga Khan Hospital three days ago when her blood pressure plummeted unexpectedly, according to local reports. Her condition had taken a turn for the worse, late Thursday night after being stable for a while. Bilquis was dubbed the "Mother of Pakistan." Thousands of abandoned newborns were saved because of her organisation's placement of cradles at Edhi Homes and centres throughout the country. She has received a number of national and international prizes, including the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice in 2015 and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, that she and her husband received in 1986.

Imran Khan expresses grief on Bilquis Edhi's demise

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his grief on the demise of Bilquis Edhi. He stated that he was deeply saddened to learn of Mohtarma Bilquis Edhi's death. He further said that her modest work for the homeless, orphans and abandoned children established her as a role model and a symbol of hope and his condolences and prayers go out to her family.

Bilquis and her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi worked side by side to develop the Edhi Foundation, a welfare organisation that received international acclaim for its humanitarian activities in a variety of fields. Bilquis Edhi continued the foundation's massive work after her husband died in July 2016, with the help of her son Faisal Edhi.

Bilquis Edhi laid to rest in Karachi's Mewa Shah graveyard

Bilquis Edhi was laid to rest in Karachi's Mewa Shah graveyard on Saturday. Her grandson Ahmed Edhi stated that she was suffering from a variety of conditions including a heart issue and a lung infection, as well as diabetes and arthritis. On MA Jinnah Road, at the New Memon Mosque, prayers were conducted for her funeral, according to Dawn. Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, was in attendance, as were members of his cabinet.

