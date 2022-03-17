PML-N Demands Stringent Action On Pak PM Imran Khan For Violating ECP's Code Of Conduct

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for stringent actions against Prime Minister Imran Khan owing to breaches to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) code of conduct. The demand holds relevance as the poll body of Pakistan, on March 12, issued a notice to Imran Khan over alleged violations of norms while addressing a public rally before the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein he was even summoned on March 14.

"Imran Khan should be punished for violating the code of conduct under sections 181, 233 and 234," said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The ECP summon was pursuant to the incumbent Prime Minister's presence at the election rally in Lower Dir despite being a public office holder, who are disallowed from participating in local government campaigns once the election schedule is laid out. Reportedly, Imran Khan held gatherings and used state resources ahead of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's local civic-body polls.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb had shared, "Imran Sahib has put dirt and filth in politics. By cleaning up this filth and filthiness, we will get rid of the stench and suffocation in the society."

سیاست میں گند اور غلاظت عمران صاحب نے ڈالا ہوا ہےاس گندگی اور غلاظت کو صاف کرکے معاشرے میں پھیلے تعفن اور گھٹن کو ختم کریں گے ، ان شاءاللہ عدم اعتماد معاشرے سے غلاظت کے اس ڈھیر اور عدم برداشت کے منبعے کو ہٹانے کے لئے لائی جارہی ہے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 12, 2022

Imran Khan must give account of 'billions of illicit foreign funding, money laundering': PML-N

Commenting on the highly-speculated and FATF's grey-listed Pakistan's economy, the PML-N leader denounced the Imran Khan-led government, alleging that his administration was involved in money laundering and unlawful foreign funding.

"Imran Khan should provide an account of billions of illicit foreign funding, money laundering, deteriorating economy, unemployment, high inflation, 10 million jobs and five million houses," ANI quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

Also, the member of the Opposition accused the incumbent Prime Minister of disrespecting the constitution and the laws of Pakistan. "PM is showing through his behaviour that he does not respect the constitution and the laws," she added.

Pakistan's poll-body issues summons to PM Imran Khan over violations of norms

It is pertinent to note that the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan, amongst other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, in relation to attending an election rally in violation of the ECP's rule of conduct.

Lower Dir's District Monitoring Officer (DMO) issued the summons to Khan while stating that his presence at the rally contravened the amended rules of Pakistani elections. Subsequently, Khan was directed to appear before the DMO, either in person or through his counsel, and was asked to submit a written declaration in his defence too.

While stating that DMO has received enough evidence to prove that Imran Khan violated poll-norms, the notice read, "...in case of your failure to submit your written defence or failure to appear before the undersigned, in person or through counsel, an ex-parte decision would be taken under Section 243 of the Elections Act, 2017."

"Your (Imran Khan) attention is invited to the revised code of conduct issued by the ECP regarding the restriction on visiting the area of any local council and announcement of any developmental schemes by the public office holders after issuance of the election schedule," an advanced ECP warning had stated.

While Imran Khan has not uttered a word on the no-confidence motion, he has been holding public gatherings ahead of the National Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion.