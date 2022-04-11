PML-N Highlights Imran Khan's Changing Version Of Constitution; 'Teaching Supremacy To..'

In a continued episode of criticising Imran Khan for 'breaking the constitution', former minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar on Monday, April 11, shared a video of Khan teaching the supremacy of the constitution in the year 2018 and said he is doing the exact opposite now. He condemned Imran Khan’s nature of changing the version of the constitution according to his convenience.

Ishaq Dar posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "What Imran Niazi used to say in October 2018 and now in 2022 he is doing the exact opposite. While teaching the supremacy of the constitution, now it has come down to breaking the constitution".

عمران نیازی اکتوبر 2018 میں کیا کہتا تھا اور اب 2022 میں اس کے بالکل برعکس حرکات کررہا ہے۔



آئین کی بالادستی کا درس دیتے دیتے اب آئین شکنی پر اتر آیا۔ #آئین_کا_غدار_عمران#کوئی_شرم_کوئی_حیا pic.twitter.com/KNHTVqYUC4 — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 11, 2022

While Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), on Sunday expressed happiness over Imran Khan's exit as PM and said that the 'darkest period' has come to an end. After Imran Khan-led government lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the PML-N leaders wrote on Twitter, "The nightmare for my beloved Pakistan is over. Time to heal & repair."

The nightmare for my beloved Pakistan is over. Time to heal & repair.

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰

Nawaz Sharif Zindabad ♥️ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

"The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland," she said.

Imran Khan exits as Pak PM

The Pakistan National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday, with Imran Khan losing the midnight trust vote and being ousted from power. National Assembly will meet on Monday, April 11, at 2 p.m. to elect a new Prime Minister. In a related update, the Joint Opposition has formally nominated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan.

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties- secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister, on what was a dramatic night in the Pakistan National Assembly, with multiple adjournments of the Lower House.

In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was successfully removed as PM. Opposition groups in Pakistan's Parliament had filed a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

(Image: AP)