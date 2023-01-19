PML-N Leader, Punjab Guv Confirms Nawaz Sharif's Return To Pakistan 'within A Month'

Amid the ongoing speculations of Nawaz Sharif's return, another top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader claimed that the former Prime Minister will be back in Islamabad.

'Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan within a month': Punjab Governor

The Governor of Punjab province Baligur Rehman on Wednesday disclosed that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would return to Pakistan within a month. He stated that he will even go to the airport to welcome the father-daughter duo. Earlier, PML-N leaders such as Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Javed Latif, Attaullah Tarar and Malik Ahmad have also predicted the return of Sharif.

"Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan within a month and I will go to the airport to receive him", said Rehman, reported Pakistani media.

Baligur Rehman also spoke about Punjab Assembly’s dissolution and his one-on-one meeting with Punjab CM Parvez Elahi. He claimed, "Elahi told him that he did not want to dissolve the provincial assembly and will persuade Imran Khan".

Both Sharif and Maryam, who were earlier planning to return to Pakistan in mid-February, are now reconsidering their plan and may return to the country at the earliest, after being jolted by Khan's political manoeuvring, as per reports. Imran Khan's deft political move has considerably shrunk PML-N's position in Punjab province, which has been the party's stronghold for decades.

The former Prime Minister and his daughter have been living in the UK since November 2019 and October 2022, respectively.

Notably, the term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023. Nawaz's PML-N came to power after Imran Khan's PTI lost a no-confidence vote in April. Just a week after PML-N came to power, a new passport, valid for 10 years, was issued to Nawaz Sharif. Issuance of diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif is not something extraordinary as Pakistan has rules and regulations which suggest that Pakistan's former presidents and prime ministers are entitled to possess a diplomatic passport.