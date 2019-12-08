PML-N Leaders Meet Party Chief In London To Discuss Various Parliamentary Issues

In a meeting held in London on December 7, the leaders of the PML-N met party president Shehbaz Sharif to hold discussions regarding the role of the party in several parliamentary issues including the law pertaining to the tenure of the army chief, followed by suspended appointments of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PML-N holds a party discussion on various issues

In a statement on December 5, PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb told international media, “We will inquire after the party's supreme leader and also take guidance (from Nawaz and Shehbaz) mainly on the issues of legislation on the extension in service of the army chief and the appointment of the new chief election commissioner (CEC).” The statement came before the party leaders left for London. Aurangzeb further said that after a week’s consultation, the party leaders will return and reflect on the issues.

Last week in November, the apex court of Pakistan gave permission to General Qamar Bajwa to continue his tenure for another six months and further asked the government to confirm the term, tenure of the chief of the army and the condition of his service through legislation in a given span of time. On the other hand, the ruling party and the opposition have failed to reach a consensus on the appointments of ECP. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the opposition party leader Shehbaz have given their recommendations. However, there is no mutual agreement between the parties as of now. The sources have revealed that decisions made by the party leaders will be on similar lines as that of Nawaz Sharif. They said, “The style of politics of these main parliamentarians of the PML-N on their return will reflect the mood of the elder Sharif,".

