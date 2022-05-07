PML-N Min Refutes PTI's Claims Of Sharif Family Circulating Morphed Videos Of Imran Khan

Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday claimed that ‘neither the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor the Sharif family’ was spreading any ‘immoral videos’ online. This came as a follow up to allegations levelled by former PM Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), claiming that the PML-N was employing foreign technology companies to create "deep fake" videos of Imran Khan in a bid to tarnish his public image. PTI party's Twitter account also accused PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz of using morphed videos of Imran Khan.

Following the series of accusations, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal came out to rubbish all allegations levelled by PTI and stated that the ruling party had no ‘intend’ to make or leak any such videos. "Neither the PML-N nor the Sharif family has any immoral video nor do we intend to leak any such video," Iqbal was quoted as saying by Geo News. Notably, this also comes after the PML-N government announced a crackdown against the elements maligning the people through ‘immoral videos’ on social media.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stated that the government was taking steps to arrest those spreading unethical material online. Sanaullah further added that PM Shehbaz Sharif directed officials not to tolerate such material. Earlier, Imran Khan’s party had made a big claims that the ruling government was targeting the former PM and his party through videos on social media.

I don't believe in character assassination: Maryam Nawaz

Former Pak PM Imran Khan's party PTI on Tuesday launched fresh salvos against the incumbent PML-N government. PTI alleged that PML-N is employing foreign technology companies to create "deep fake" videos of Imran Khan in a bid to tarnish his public image. PTI also accused PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz of using morphed videos of Imran Khan. However, the PML-N leader denied all claims made.

In response, Maryam Nawaz slammed the PTI for the "drama." Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz wrote, "I don't know why are you doing this drama but despite the fact that Imran Khan put me in jail twice, put me on a death row, I do not believe in character assassination or personal revenge. Men's personal and private life is his. Please keep me away from this stench." It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was subjected to an unceremonious ouster from the National Assembly over accusations of corruption and misrule after he failed to secure a majority vote against the no-confidence motion against him.

Image: AP