PML-N Party Set To Launch Electoral Campaign, Says Pakistan Minister

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has kicked off its electoral campaign as talks continue between the Shehbaz Sharif government and the opposition over the Supreme Court's ruling on the election date. Confident about securing a poll victory, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that "free and transparent elections will be held this year and the National Assembly will complete its constitutional term".

Sanaullah, who spoke to reporters in Faisalabad on Sunday, revealed that the party's campaign will commence on May 28, a day that marks the Youm-e-Takbeer celebration of the nuclear tests that were executed in Chagai in 1998. The announcement comes as the ruling PDM government remains adamant on not abiding by the Supreme Court’s decision on conducting Punjab Assembly polls on May 14.

It is currently engaging in discussions with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the opposition, to reach a consensus on the issue. However, the negotiations are yet to succeed. Amidst this, Sanaullah said that the government is not willing to hold the elections “even one day before” and concede to PTI's demands.

Rana Sanaullah slams PTI Chief Imran Khan

“People should minus him [from politics] using their power of the vote. We will treat him first then go into the polls. If he [Imran Khan] takes to the streets,” he said. "He threatened us last year in May too... but on May 25 he [Imran Khan] did not find a way to escape,” he added, referring to the march led by PTI last year in Islamabad that met with an abrupt end.

Furthermore, Sanaullah said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been residing in London since 2019 on health grounds, will head back to Pakistan before the polls take place. Earlier in April, he said that the Punjab elections will not be conducted on May 14 despite PTI's "all-out efforts".