PML-N Slams Imran Khan Govt Over Mini-budget, Says 'please Have Mercy, Do Not Sell Pak'

Slamming the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the mini-budget, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said that the nation’s central bank’s control is being given to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Do not sell Pakistan,” Khawaja said in the National Assembly, adding that the PTI government has already allowed people to “loot” the nation for three years.

"You are giving State Bank of Pakistan's control to IMF. Please have mercy on the people of Pakistan. Do not sell Pakistan. You allowed people to loot the country for three years," the PML-N leader said.

Khawaja Asif’s comments come after the Imran Khan-led government tabled a mini-budget in the National Assembly on Thursday. The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 was tabled by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. According to ANI, the bill allows an increase in taxes in various sectors.

According to the bill, 17% uniform sales tax will be imposed on mobile phones. The bill also proposes an increase in the tax on imported electric vehicles from 5% to 17%. Additionally, it also proposes an increase in tax on packed dairy products from 10% to 17%. Withdrawal of tax exemption on sugarcane and many others have also been proposed by the PTI government.

Mini-budget draws criticism for Imran Khan-led govt

Now, the approval of the bill is considered to be necessary in a bid to ensure that Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the IMF’s executive board on January 12, paving the way for the disbursement of about $1 billion tranches. However, the tabling of the bill has witnessed a massive uproar from the opposition benches, who accuse the ruling government of giving the State Bank of Pakistan’s control to IMF.

The opposition has said that the Imran Khan-led government is playing with fire. Last week, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had said that the government’s policy of relying on foreign banks for US dollars is like playing with fire, adding that the Opposition will not let the government approve the mini-budget. With regard to rising debt on the nation, Shahbaz even said that the Pakistan government in the first five months of the current financial year borrowed $4.96 billion of which $3.45 billion were for non-developmental purposes.

Out of the $14 billion budget estimate, $4.699 billion have been raised so far. The PML-N President lambasted the government saying debt money could not sustain the economy and nor was it a wise policy in favour of the country. "With the entire economy, national defence and government system on debt, the philosophy of geoeconomics will become a joke," Shahbaz said.

(With inputs from ANI)