PML-Q Chairs Meet On Conduct Of Imran Khan-led PTI Government; Recalls Senate Elections

As opposition alliances in Pakistan continue their agitation against Prime Minister Imran Khan, it is now being learnt that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has complained of 'mistreatment'. The PML-Q, which is an important ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a parliamentary meeting, raised their voices alleging that the PTI had hindered their participation in the decision-making process. PML-Q also recalled the time during the Senate Elections where it had actively supported the PTI government in gaining votes and helped them through the elections.

What were the claims by the PML-Q against the PTI administration?

On Sunday, the PML-Q chaired an urgent meeting where it highlighted the Imran Khan-led PTI government's ignorance in providing equal opportunities. The PML-Q in the meeting has noted that despite them being such a crucial ally of the PTI, the Punjab governement only met the assembly speaker during budget sessions or only whenever it was out of help and required guidance from them.

In a report by ANI, PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly speaker Parvaiz Elahi while stating the same, said "We have been supporting them (PTI) in the Centre and Punjab for the past three years." While attesting this, Elahi added in the meeting that the provincial government was mistreating their workers in every district.

Notably, these developments come hard on the heels of the Pakistan Democratic Movement deciding to hold the 'mehengai' march in Karachi, Quetta Lahore and Peshawar, earlier this month.

PML-Q reminds PTI of Senate Elections

As the PTI government continues to dissatisfy other significant political parties in the country, the PML-Q thought it was best to remind the Imran Khan-led government of the Senate Elections. While adding that the PML-Q held serious reservations over the attitude of the PTI, Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha underscored by saying, "Did the government forget how it won the Senate elections without asking for votes? The rulers also forgot that none of their candidates came to ask for votes." Saying that Agha mentioned the efforts of the PML-Q in assisting the PTI government in most times of that of the election.

