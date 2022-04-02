Speaking exclusively to Republic TV a day ahead of the no-confidence motion, PML(N) MP Ibadullah Khan exuded confidence in Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ouster. While the Pakistan PM claimed that his country's military had asked him to choose between facing the no-trust motion, resigning, or calling early elections, the opposition member asserted that the former had himself approached the establishment to remain in power. Moreover, he claimed that there are nearly 200 parliamentarians in the opposition camp.

PML(N) MP Ibadullah Khan remarked, "Nobody gave these options to Imran Khan. In the end, Imran Khan is begging (for survival). He himself demanded them. Nobody in the opposition talked to Imran Khan or the establishment. We are proceeding as per the Constitution. We will oust this selected government using democratic means tomorrow."

Weighing in on the numbers required to oust Imran Khan, he added, "We need 172 (votes). We had 175 (MPs) two days before even without counting the rebel PTI MPs. We have 22 PTI rebel members. Our tally goes up to 200."

Opposition rubbishes 'foreign conspiracy' claim

On this occasion, Ibadullah Khan also dismissed the PTI-led government's claim that a foreign conspiracy is behind the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. He opined, "I am amazed that he got the letter on March 7 and he called the US Foreign Minister on March 30. Khan Sahab took charge by lying and is lying even while leaving (office)". He was referring to US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya being invited to the OIC conference in Islamabad.

As per reports, the letter referred to by Imran Khan as proof of the foreign conspiracy was a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7. The latter, who has been replaced by Ambassador Masood Khan, shared details about his meeting with a senior US official. While briefing select journalists on Wednesday, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain did not specifically name the US but revealed that the official of a country had expressed displeasure with Pakistan's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

It is pertinent to note that Islamabad-based Western diplomats had issued a statement on March 1, urging the PTI-led government to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine and support the UNGA resolution in this regard. The official of the unnamed country also contended that the decision to visit Russia on the eve of the invasion was Imran Khan's call and not that of the military establishment. The letter also quoted him as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences".